As we told you back in June, India Walton — a “socialist, anti-police brutality” organizer — won the Dem primary for Buffalo mayor and was a near lock at winning the race in November:

India Walton – ‘a socialist, anti-police brutality organizer’ – appears to have won the Dem primary for Buffalo mayor https://t.co/d2cM2thMHF — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 23, 2021

That is, if Buffalo even has a mayor’s office by then:

The Buffalo Common Council is studying a change in the city’s form of government which would abolish the office of mayor. https://t.co/P7xUZRSq9h — NEWS10 ABC (@WTEN) July 27, 2021

LOL. Imagine if a Republican city tried this?

rather than have a socialist govern, the Buffalo Common Council is attempting to simply eliminate the role of mayor. they also seem to be pretending like it’s about current Mayor Brown and not upcoming Mayor Waltonhttps://t.co/g8aNFt3Cva — tyler (@walletcheck) July 26, 2021

We believe the phrase you’re looking for is, “STOP THE STEAL”:

Republicans have mostly tried to strip Democratic governors of administrative duties, legislative abilities, and budget decision making powers; what’s happening in Buffalo would be worse. It would create an entire new system of governance https://t.co/EVTyXyshby — Brett “Unions 2021” Banditelli (@banditelli) July 26, 2021

Anyway, the socialists are pretty pissed that they could have their big victory snatched from them:

The City of Buffalo Common Council refuses to accept results of an election. Sound familiar?https://t.co/Nx7lFF0nqU — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) July 26, 2021

Or maybe it’s misogyny at work?

Surely it’s just a coincidence that the (all male) city council is considering this change now that the next mayor will be the inimitable @Indiawaltonbflo 🤨🧐👀 https://t.co/XA5cdgJX9x — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) July 27, 2021

