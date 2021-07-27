https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/swastika-found-one-state-departments-elevators?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to employees Tuesday stating a swastika was found this week in an elevator at the agency’s D.C. headquarters.

The secretary said the image has been removed and that the agency has no tolerance for hateful images that run contrary to the administration’s stance on anti-Semitism. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“Anti-Semitism is not a relic of the past. It has no place in the U.S., at the State Department or anywhere else. To our Jewish colleagues please know how grateful we are for your service and how proud we are to be your colleagues,” Blinken wrote in the letter.

Last month, Blinken was in Germany where he announced a joint U.S.-German program to support public education about the Holocaust.

