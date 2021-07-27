https://neonnettle.com/news/16067-texas-democrats-implode-as-biden-refuses-to-even-meet-them-on-zoom

‘He won’t meet with us on Zoom… I’m just pissed off… He doesn’t give us the respect’

© press Texas House Democrats says they’re ‘pissed off’ that Biden won’t meet with them

Texas House Democrats, who fled their state to block election security measures from becoming law, are outraged that Joe Biden won’t meet with them in Washington D.C.

The group of state lawmakers says they are “pissed off” after Biden refused to even respond to their requests for a Zoom meeting.

The Democratic lawmakers are expected to stay in Washington, D.C., through the first week of August.

Their plan is to remain in the capital until the special session currently in progress in the Texas Legislature will expire.

The group fled for D.C. to urge Biden and Congress to pass the “For The People Act,” a sweeping election reform bill that Republicans oppose.

But so far, Biden has ignored their requests for a meeting — even through a video conference call.

© press Biden has refused the lawmakers’ request for a meeting, even for a Zoom call

“He won’t meet with us on Zoom like this, and I’m trying to be tactful, but I don’t know how else to say it, man,” Texas state Rep. Richard Peña Raymond (D) told U.S. Rep Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) on Thursday, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

“I’m just pissed off at this point.

“He doesn’t give us the respect the way you have.”

State Rep. Sheryl Cole (D), meanwhile, expressed entitlement to Biden’s time because of the media attention they have received.

“All we can do is ask and push through our other congressional members,” she said.

“Throughout the country, we’ve received so much support that it has risen to a need for presidential attention.”

The Texas Democrats, however, have met with Vice President Kamala Harris, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the No. 3 House Democrat, and other top Democratic Party leaders while in Washington, according to The Blaze.

During their meeting with Harris, the vice president praised the Texas House Democrats for coming to Washington, which she called a “great sacrifice.”

© press The group says Biden ‘doesn’t give us the respect’

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who ran a failed presidential campaign, is reportedly urging Texas House Democrats to focus their energy on presidential access.

“I feel very strongly about this. I think you need to center and focus all of your effort on the president,” O’Rourke told the Texas Democrats last week, according to the American-Statesman.

In fact, O’Rourke said Biden needs to be held accountable because he is “not doing what is required,” a reference to the “For The People Act,” which has stalled in Congress.

O’Rourke is helping fund Texas House Democrats’ political stunt.

His group Powered by People sent the lawmakers $600,000 last week, according to the Texas Tribune.

