Here’s What You Need To Remember: If you’re having a tough time deciding between the handguns on this list, we recommend visiting your local gun range and renting a few of them.

If you’re looking for an effective home-defense weapon, handguns are one of the most popular choices.

Why do so many people go with the handgun, especially when there are far more powerful guns available?

Their compact size makes it easy to store a handgun right next to your bed in a handgun safe specifically designed for getting your gun quickly in life or death situations.

That size also helps if you’re in tight quarters, such as a hallway or stairwell.

While rifles are more accurate and shotguns more powerful, handguns are more than accurate enough for close to mid-range encounters and are able to be drawn quickly when your life depends on it.

But which handgun is the right choice?

We’ve put together a list of the very best to help you choose.

OUR SELECTION PROCESS

Before we get to our list, we wanted to explain how we chose these guns. If you’re just interested in checking out the guns, you can skip to the list below.

Our main factors were the overall quality, reliability, accuracy, capacity and ease of use for each gun.

That means we went with the guns that we and other shooters have found to work very well every time and put shots on the target.

After all, when your life is on the line, you need a gun you can trust.

WHAT ABOUT STOPPING POWER?

Although we also took stopping power into account, there are some misconceptions out there about this concept.

Many mistakenly hold onto the belief that the 9mm is much weaker than larger rounds, such as the popular .45ACP.

This was true in the 80s, but ballistics technology has improved dramatically, and 9mm is now much more effective.

If you don’t believe us, consider the fact that the FBI and several police departments went back to using 9mm handguns in 2015.

The reality is that any handgun has the potential to stop someone, provided you hit the right area.

With that in mind, here are our top ten picks:

YOUR FIRST HOME DEFENSE HANDGUN

While this list includes guns in different calibers, we typically recommend a 9mm as your first home-defense handgun. Here’s why:

9mm handguns typically have a larger capacity than handguns with larger rounds. A 9mm often has a 15+1 or 17+1 capacity, compared to a 7+1 or 9+1 capacity for your standard .45ACP.

2006 statistics showed that New York City police officers had a hit rate of just 28.3 percent in combat situations.

It’s not easy to hit your target in a high-pressure situation, and that’s why a higher capacity is nice to have.

Also, 9mm rounds are cheaper which means you can practice with your gun while spending less.

THE TOP 10 HOME-DEFENSE HANDGUNS

Now, let’s dive into our top ten, starting at #10.

10. BERETTA M9

The Beretta M9 is an excellent all-purpose handgun. In 1985, it became the sidearm of choice for the United States Armed Forces, and the military doesn’t choose a handgun unless it’s reliable and effective.

It features a unique 3-Dot Sight System for swiftly acquiring a target. The internal magazine bevel is designed for quick tactical reloads in combat scenarios. At 33.3 ounces, it’s lightweight and easy to handle.

If there’s anything negative to say about the M9 it’s the cumbersome safety/decock lever. The reason I say this is because it requires a two-handed grip to take the safety off which, as some M9 owners have pointed out, could be time-consuming in a sudden self-defense situation.

The longer trigger pull is also a slight drawback as the shooter may miss their target due to premature anticipation. Other than that, the M9 is a viable option for home defense purposes.

It’s very accurate straight out of the box, has a reversible magazine release to accommodate right and left-handed shooters, and it’s sweat-resistant to help you keep a solid grip on the gun.

9. GEN 4 GLOCK 19

Glock has long been a trusted name in handguns and its flagship gun is known for being simple, effective and easy to use.

The Gen 4 pistol comes with three magazines and boasts enlarged reversible magazine releases. The Model 19 has interchangeable backstraps and rough-textured frames to enhance grip.

This one is good for all weather conditions and outperforms previous models in terms of ergonomics and performance.

Any generation of the Glock 19 is a great gun, but we like the G4 as Glock has consistently found ways to improve upon it. It features night sights so you can aim well even in the dark and has a variety of holster options.

8. SIG SAUER MK25 P226

The Navy SEALs carry the P226 as a side arm and this MK25 matches what they use. The gun comes with night sights and one thing you’ll notice right away is how ergonomic it is, fitting snugly in your hand for maximum control.

It has a hard anodized aluminum frame that’s durable and attractive, as well as a Nitron-coated stainless steel slide. It also features an integral accessory rail and a one-piece grip

The 9mm model can hold fifteen rounds whereas the 40 S&W version only has a 10-round mag.

There are several different variations on the P226 available, but they’re all comparable in quality, and the version you choose comes down to which features you want and the holster style that suits you best.

7. SMITH & WESSON M&P SHIELD

This Smith & Wesson M&P Shield may have a lower capacity than some of the other guns on this list, but it’s a reliable performer and, best of all, it’s super compact, making it comfortable to conceal inside a waistband.

This centerfire pistol features a factory ported barrel and slide, and has a 5.3” fiber optic sight radius for fast tracking and immediate action.

Its eighteen-inch grip angle provides the shooter with smooth, dependable operation.

The nine milli is is a small profile weapon with durable corrosion-proof polymer frames.

The barrel length is just 3.3 inches, and you can stash this handgun just about anywhere.

6. RUGER 1707 GP100

Our list has been short of revolvers to this point. When it comes to six-shooters, we love this Ruger and our preference is the GP100 with the 6-inch barrel which comes in handy for aiming.

The 1707 model has a stainless steel finish and a smooth-cycling triple-locking cylinder. Ruger’s patented transfer bar mechanism prevents against accidental discharge, making it the ideal firearm for those who have small children in their home.

The Black Hogue Monogrip significantly reduces recoil which is a very attractive feature for people who aren’t used to the harsh blowback of many firearms.

Since you’re only getting six shots with a revolver, barring a select few that carry more, it makes sense to go with a heavier round, and the 357 Magnum definitely fits the bill.

5. COLT 1911

It doesn’t carry the most bullets, it’s a heavy gun and it’s a bit larger than your typical handgun. All that being said, there’s a reason so many people love the 1911.

Reliability is this gun’s strong suit, but another benefit is its safety. Every 1911 has an upswept beavertail grip safety, requiring you to grip it firmly to fire the gun. This makes it much harder to have an accidental misfire.

The Colt Defender Series model has low-mount carry sights with dots that make it ideal for concealed carry. Essentially, everything is enhanced here from soup to nuts…or hammer to flared ejection port.

Its dual spring recoil system contributes to the longevity of this pistol while reducing the blowback.

4. SPRINGFIELD XD MOD2

You’ll love the way the “Grip Zone” on this gun feels in your hands, helping you control the recoil. For a .45ACP, the Springfield XD has a great capacity, and the 4-inch barrel makes it another compact, lightweight option, perfect for close quarters.

The Melonite finish on this bad boy makes for complete corrosion resistance while the three-inch barrel length puts it in the top pantheon of easy-to-conceal firearms.

Accessories include a stainless steel flush fitting and a full-size XD Gear Mag-X Tension magazine. If you’re in the market for a compact pistol with a comfortable grip and you’re on a tight budget, the Mod 2 is the way to go.

