JUST IN – Tunisia’s President suspends parliament after an emergency meeting with armed forces and security services, announces he is assuming executive power following violent unrest. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 25, 2021

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Monday in a dramatic escalation of a crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets.

Saied invoked the constitution to dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and decree a freeze of the parliament for a period of 30 days, saying he would govern alongside a new premier.

🇹🇳Pres. Kais Saied just now: “Either you are with the people or you are on the opposite side against them. And there are other measures that’ll be taken as the situation develops. We don’t want bloodshed.” (1/2) #Tunisia #تونس #قيس_سعيد pic.twitter.com/LEEkAhMKpy — Mohamed Hashem (@mhashem_) July 25, 2021