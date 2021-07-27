https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-end-of-the-muslim-brotherhood-in-tunisia/

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Monday in a dramatic escalation of a crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets.

Saied invoked the constitution to dismiss Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and decree a freeze of the parliament for a period of 30 days, saying he would govern alongside a new premier.

