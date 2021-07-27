https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/07/27/the-morning-briefing-its-a-good-time-to-purge-the-pelosi-republicans-n1464884

Top O’ the Briefing

The Republican Party Needs a Good Scrubbing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Yeah, that’s probably garlic you’re smelling.

During last week’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere” VIP Gold Live chat with my friends Stephen Green and Bryan Preston, I went on a mini-diatribe about the tendency of some of my conservative friends to not give second chances to politicians. That may have sounded weird coming from me since I can be a bit rigid regarding Washington types. One who I did give a second chance is House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). I was a fan of McCarthy’s when he first got into office but then he lost me — and a lot of other conservatives — during the post-Boehner era that led to Paul Ryan being Speaker of the House.

I don’t expect politicians to be perfect, so I like the ones who can learn from their mistakes. McCarthy is one of those, or at least he seems to be at the moment. I never discount the possibility that any politician might disappoint me before I finish a sentence praising him or her. For the moment, McCarthy is back on my good list.

Yesterday, McCarthy served up a zinger that should keep him there a while longer.

Matt has the story:

Prior to an event in the White House Rose Garden, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked by a reporter about the Republican House members who have decided to participate in the January 6 Inquisition. “Some Republicans have been saying that—” “Some Republicans?” McCarthy said with a chuckle. “—that the GOP should play ball on this Select Committee—” “Really?” McCarthy replied. “Who was that? Adam and Liz? Aren’t they, like, Pelosi Republicans?”

That’s the perfect description of Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, who have been busy wagging their tails like trained dogs for Nancy Pelosi and her sham Jan. 6 kabuki theater. The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media have been talking a lot this year about the Big Lie. The real big lie is the nonsense about Jan. 6, 2021 being an insurrection that was caused by President Trump, neither of which is true. Republicans feeding that lie deserve to be marginalized, weakened, and eventually replaced. These guys don’t deserve a second chance. They’re too far on the dark side for a shot at redemption.

Kinzinger and Cheney have become odious back-stabbers who are aiding and abetting Pelosi’s unhinged corruption, all for a little attention. They’re being hailed as “principled” by a press corps that would have a fatal allergic reaction if it came within a mile of the real definition of the word. It’s like having a Mexican drug cartel being the only group that praises your business model.

Kudos to McCarthy for being dismissive of the sellouts and for not playing along with Granny Boxwine’s lunacy. That’s leadership.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Meet the first black female duo to win Harvard’s debate competition.https://t.co/97uWSnmUVg pic.twitter.com/glIqiesTn9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 27, 2021

PJ Media

[WATCH] Is Joe Biden Really Attacking Our Constitutional Rights?!?

The CDC’s Withdrawal of EUA for the RT-PCR Tests Does Not Mean the Test Failed Review

Prager: The Media Produces Derangement: Proof From New York Times Readers

‘I Just Left the ER’ COVID Fearmongering Goes Viral on Twitter

Koozie Fail: Trump Announces His Endorsement in the Texas Attorney General Primary

BURN! McCarthy Slams Cheney and Kinzinger as ‘Pelosi Republicans’

Critical Race Theory Backers Get Predatory

Zito: There’s More Than Meets the Eye at a Demolition Derby

ICE Snags 302 Illegal Immigrant Sex Offenders

Ni hao alert. Hunter Biden’s ‘Art’ Dealer Has Ties to China. Because Of Course He Does.

DOJ Drops Charges Against 5 Possible Chinese Spies as FBI Focuses on January 6

Wokeness Hits Home: BLM Group Wants Parents to Urge Their Kids Not to Apply to Top Colleges

Ilhan Omar and Other Democrat Representatives Call for Special Envoy to Combat ‘Islamophobia’

Biden Spending Mad Stacks to Not Build the Wall, Senate Report

Wokeness Hits Home: BLM Group Wants Parents to Urge Their Kids Not to Apply to Top Colleges

Townhall Mothership

Three-Time Olympian Says People Want Sports, Not Political Activism

#TeamBritney. Britney Spears’ Attorney Files Motion to Strip Her Dad from Conservatorship

GOP Rep. Makes a Prediction About Biden’s Presidency

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer Assaulted, Robbed in Oakland

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Accurately Nails Biden on Why His Poll Numbers are Dropping

Three St. Louis County Municipalities Will Not Enforce Reimposed Mask Mandate

Much Ado About PCR Testing and CDC “Changes”

An Interesting Idea Surfaces In Story Of Gun Violence Protest

ABC News Accidentally Gets It Right In Defining “Gun Problem”

Cam&Co. Public Defenders Side With Second Amendment In Challenge To NY Carry Laws

ACLU Blasted For Claiming Racism At Heart Of Second Amendment

Los Angeles voting on guaranteed basic income… for a few people

Ya think? After deadly weekend, Seattle’s mayor says it’s time to rebuild police force that has lost 250 officers

Bezos’ Blue Origin to NASA: We’ll pay to build you a lunar lander

LA Times: Maybe we shouldn’t follow California’s example on electric cars

Shakedown artists. Detroit Public Schools reaches agreement with teachers union, will offer up to $2,000 in staff hazard pay

UH OH! Has the Cleveland Indians’ move to rename team the ‘Guardians’ already hit a snag?

What’s shown in this short video from L.A. is the end result of progressive policies in a nutshell

VIP

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #4: ‘Grandpa, What Was Comedy Like in the 1980s?’

Scientific Study Points to Liberal White Women Being the Craziest

Las Vegas Is Back: Covid Tales From ‘Sin City’

Democrats Know Election Integrity Dooms Their Chances in 2022

Media Ghouls Celebrate COVID-19 Illness and Death Among the Unvaccinated

Sorry Fauci, I Didn’t Get Vaccinated to Keep Wearing a Mask

A Gross Miscarriage of Justice

GOLD TODAY AT 1PM: VIP Gold Live Chat with Paula Bolyard, Victoria Taft, and Megan Fox

GOLD ‘Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter’: Stop Wearing Masks

Around the Interwebz

Universal & Peacock Close $400M Deal For ‘Exorcist’ Trilogy; Ellen Burstyn To Reprise Classic Role

Spotify adds What’s New feed for all the music and podcasts you follow

Watch Simone Biles Hit a Physics-Defying Triple-Double in Super Slo-Mo

Bee Me

Experts Warn We Have Only 12 Years Left Until They Change The Timeline On Global Warming Again https://t.co/zUDYoypN3L — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 27, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

Avoid the crab yogurt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

