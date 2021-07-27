http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/OZgIuNihCOY/the-vexing-vaccine.php

If you listen to Democrats, or the mainstream media (but I repeat myself), you’d think the resistance many have to taking the COVID vaccine is clustered among Republicans, religious conservatives, and other deplorables. Interesting to see this idiosyncratic chart showing vaccine rates by religious affiliation—and notice which group comes in last:

I guess there are lots of atheists in vax-holes. This connects with an observation I saw somewhere that yoga instructors seem to be over-represented among anti-vaxxers.

Meanwhile, the good people at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity reminds us of just who is was who started promoting mass distrust of the COVID vaccine:

New York governor Andrew Cuomo last September calling for an independent review of the safety of the vaccine: “Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion [on the vaccine] and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government’s opinion.” Joe Biden, September 2020: “Let me be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump. At this moment, the American people can’t either….Scientific breakthroughs don’t care about calendars any more than the virus does. They certainly don’t adhere to election cycles. And their timing, their approval and distribution, should never, ever be distorted by political considerations.” Kamala Harris in the Vice Presidential Debate: “I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about.” Democratic Governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, Sept. 2020, when asked if he would support the Operation Warp Speed shot: “Of course, I’d follow science. It doesn’t matter when it happens. But I would have to look at the science, not Donald Trump. There isn’t one single thing I would ever trust from Donald Trump.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

