There are a lot of charges of “whataboutism” being thrown around on social media Tuesday as Capitol Police officers testified before Congress about the storming of the Capitol on January 6. Those who wish to use the Capitol riots and the select committee as a political cudgel say there’s no comparison whatsoever between, say, the rioting outside of the White House in 2020 or the siege of the federal courthouse in Portland. But there are those who need to believe that the Capitol riots were worse than 9/11 or Pearl Harbor or the Civil War. We’re not condoning January 6 by disputing all of those comparisons, though.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who created the select committee on January 6, said last week that the violent domestic attack on the Capitol was the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812.

It really wasn’t:

