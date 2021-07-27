https://www.themix.net/2021/07/tim-allen-reveals-his-top-fear-about-returning-to-standup-comedy/

In a new interview, actor and comedian Tim Allen expressed his fears that “government agents” might show up to police his set when returns to standup. He’s gearing up to take the stage in Michigan.

His show “Last Man Standing” recently came to an end. And, his show with “Home Improvement” co-star Richard Karn recently wrapped 10 episodes. The two actors reunited on “Assembly Required” which is a series on The History Channel that looks at the best and brightest builders across the country.

Now, he’s about to head to Michigan for a show August 1. Fellow comedian Lowell Sanders opens for Allen.

What’s Bothering Tim Allen

“Doing a river trip here in Pennsylvania,” Allen wrote on Twitter. “Heading to Michigan next for two sold out stand up performances at the Traverse City Opera House. Very nervous as I have been off stage for over a year. Wonder if government agents will be policing comedy from the back of the house.”

Allen Rips Cancel Culture

Allen has long been an outspoken critic of cancel culture.

He previously told late night host Jimmy Kimmel that being a conservative in the liberal world of Hollywood is a bit like “1930s Germany.”

“You’ve gotta be real careful around here,” Allen said, according to The Daily Caller. “You get beat up if don’t believe what everybody believes. This is like ’30s Germany. I don’t know what happened.”

“What I find odd in Hollywood is that they didn’t like Trump because he was a bully. But if you had any kind of inkling that you were for Trump, you got bullied for doing that. And it gets a little bit hypocritical to me,” he continued. “To me, he acts like a new talent comedian. These are guys that have great material that have very bad comedy timing. And he’s got terrible timing.”

Allen Talks Politics

Allen is one of the few stars in Hollywood who has had the guts to actually say positive things about former President Donald Trump publicly.

“I literally don’t preach anything,” Allen said earlier this year while appearing on the WTF podcast. “What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture.’ I’m not telling anybody else how to live.”

“I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or, ‘we should do that,’” Allen continued, before shifting to Trump as he said, “Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that. So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd.”

Cancel culture has gone completely out of control in this country, so Allen has good reason to be wary as he makes his return to comedy.

Here’s hoping that Tim Allen’s return to standup goes well, and that he doesn’t become the latest victim of cancel culture.

