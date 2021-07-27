https://www.theblaze.com/news/toronto-boxing-gym-no-vaccinated-guests

Founders of Fearless Boxing Club in Toronto, Canada, say they will not permit vaccinated people on the premises, Vice reported.

What are the details?

Mohammed Feroze Abedeen, professional boxer and one of the facility’s founders, recently shared a Facebook post announcing the news, which he captioned, “Everyone Is So Proud Of Their Life Choices Lately, I Just Wanted To Share….DIDN’T Get My Shot!! (My family won’t be getting the shot, my friends won’t be, the doctors, nurses, teachers and police I work with won’t be and all the amazing members of Fearless Boxing Club won’t be!!).”

The post’s caption continued, “If you got this experimental vaccine, please keep your distance from organic people for at least 28 days….and if you’re one of the thousands of Canadians experiencing side effects contact ‘VISP’ (Vaccine Injury Support Program), ‘Canada’s new program addresses the thousands dealing with severe or permanent side effects to you or the people you infect around you.'”

The post, screenshots from an Instagram story, added, “Attn: For the safety of our members, the Fearless Boxing Club will no longer be accepting those who received the experimental COVID vaccine. Our current members including doctors, nurses, teachers, parents & many youth feel safer waiting until more research is done on the side effects being discovered right now. Thank you!”

What else?

When reached for comment about the Facebook post, Abedeen told Vice that he was unable to provide an interview as he was “really slammed” at the moment.

According to BlogTO, Abedeen co-founded the South Etobicoke gym with professional dancer Krystal Glazier-Roscoe during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“BUILT in the lockdown, OPENED in the lockdown & WE’RE NOT GOING ANYWHERE!!!” the Fearless Boxing Club’s Instagram bio states.

