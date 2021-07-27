https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/564987-trump-decries-defund-the-police-after-former-senator-attacked

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpCuban embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs Trump Jr. inches past DeSantis as most popular GOP figure in new poll: Axios Trump endorses Ken Paxton over George P. Bush in Texas attorney general race MORE is decrying efforts in some Democratic cities to divert funds from their police departments after former Sen. Barbara Boxer Barbara Levy BoxerFormer Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California Bottom line Trump administration halting imports of cotton, tomatoes from Uighur region of China MORE (D-Calif.) was attacked on Monday.

“Former California Senator Barbara Boxer was savagely assaulted and robbed yesterday in Oakland, where they defunded the police,” Trump wrote on Tuesday.

“Our once great cities, like New York, Detroit, San Francisco, and so many others, have become a paradise for criminals because of Democrats,” he added.

Boxer, 80, was pushed to the ground from behind and had her cell phone stolen on Monday. Police are still looking for the suspect, and the former senator was not seriously injured.

The Oakland City Council voted last month to take away $17.4 million from the police department and move the money over the next two years to the Department of Violence Prevention.

The Oakland Side reported the police budget in total was not cut, but the council took $18.5 million out of the $27 million increase the mayor wanted for the police to other programs.

The mayor and police opposed the decision to divert the money, saying 50 police jobs would be lost as the city struggles with crime.

“We must give power back to police or America will never be safe. We cannot let Communist Democrats destroy our great cities. If we don’t stop them, our communities and our Country will be lost forever,” Trump, who has often decried calls to “defund the police,” said in his statement.

