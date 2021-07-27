https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-endorsed-texas-ag-ken-paxton-for-reelection_3920500.html

Former President Donald Trump endorsed the incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for reelection over his primary challenger George P. Bush, son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

“Ken is strong on Crime, Border Security, the Second Amendment, Election Integrity, and, above all, our Constitution. He loves our Military and our Vets. It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement released Monday evening.

“Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!”

Paxton is a staunch supporter of Trump. Last December, he filed a lawsuit on behalf of Texas in the U.S. Supreme Court, challenging the 2020 election results in four battleground states—Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The Supreme Court refused to hear the case, noting the Lone Star State lacked legal standing.

During his tenure, Paxton also filed or joined lawsuits relating to immigration and border security, Big Tech censorship, Big Tech antitrust, the Second Amendment, and other constitutional rights cases.

Paxton also supports a forensic audit in Texas.

“We absolutely should do an audit here in Texas. Other government agencies audit their procedures all the time. Why not make sure our elections are held to this standard too?” Paxton wrote on Twitter.

Paxton said he’s “honored” to receive Trump’s support.

George P. Bush, the current commissioner of the Texas General Land Office, is the oldest son of Jeb Bush. He announced his candidacy in June. On July 13, hours after meeting Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, George P. announced that he had raised over $2.26 million during a 10-day fundraising event, outraising Paxton by over 25 percent.

George P. Bush gives a eulogy during the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 6, 2018. (David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

George P. has already been endorsed by over 30 conservative leaders across the state, including the National Border Patrol Council.

In April 2019, Trump described George P. as “the only Bush that likes me.”

After Trump announced his endorsement for Paxton, George P. responded that, unlike Paxton, he’s the candidate without “existing and potential criminal indictments.”

“I’m running for Attorney General because Texans deserve integrity and honesty from the office of Texas’ top law enforcement official. Texans deserve a candidate without a laundry list of existing and potential criminal indictments,” George P. posted on Twitter.

Paxton has been facing indictments of alleged securities fraud for years. Last October, his top aides asked federal law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations of abuse of office, bribery, and other potential crimes against the state’s top lawyer, Austin American-Statesman reported.

Paxton denied all those allegations.

