https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-slams-super-rino-romney-senate-gop-working-democrats?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump voiced his dissatisfaction Wednesday with Senate Republicans for working with Democrats on the Democrat-backed infrastructure plan, with Trump calling it a win for President Joe Biden.

“Hard to believe our Senate Republicans are dealing with the Radical Left Democrats in making a so-called bipartisan bill on ‘infrastructure,’ with our negotiators headed up by SUPER RINO Mitt Romney,” Trump said in a statement. “This will be a victory for the Biden Administration and Democrats.”

Trump said that Republicans helping the Democrats to pass infrastructure would be used against them in the upcoming 2022 elections and help Democrats win. The former President added that working with Biden and the Democrats made Republicans “look weak, foolish, and dumb.”

Trump’s statement refers to news that the White House had reached a deal with a group of bipartisan senators to move forward on the $1 trillion infrastructure deal, which was voted on in the Senate on Wednesday night, according to The New York Times.

Trump said that any Republican who votes for the bill, which still has a number of challenges before becoming law, should expect “lots of primaries will be coming your way!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

