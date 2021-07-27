https://mediarightnews.com/tucker-carlson-mocks-emotionally-fragile-adam-kinzinger-and-adam-schiff-for-weeping-during-jan-6-hearing/

During the Jan. 6 Select Committee hearing today, U.S. House Reps Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Adam Schiff (D-CA) both appeared to weep at various moments.

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson mocked the two Congressmen for their tears during his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

In a clip shared by The Post Millennial, Carlson began by noting that the one thing “we did learn” is that “an awful lot of members of Congress are emotionally fragile, some seem unstable really.”

“Some to the point they might qualify for federal disability on those grounds, they certainly cry a lot,” Carlson explained.

Carlson reported that “As members of Congress filed into the chambers a servant handed out tissues for the weeping that was sure to ensue.”

“It didn’t take long for Republican Adam Kinzinger to make good use of the kleenex,” Carlson mocked and showed a clip of Kinzinger breaking down.

After the clip, Carlson continued to mock Kinzinger and suggested he may have cried at an episode of “The Bachelor.”

Carlson then turned his attention to Schiff, who he said he was surprised to see also produce tears during the hearing.

Before showing the clip of Schiff choking up, Carlson referenced the Russia collusion investigation against Trump and suggested, mockingly “Even Putin fighting heroes have their limits.”

“As Schiff recalled the horrible image, the nightmare really, of the Q-Anon Shaman wandering aimlessly around the Capitol in a psilocybin haze carrying an American flag, he broke down and pretended to cry. Watch it if you can, it’s a moving moment,” Carlson prefaced

Tucker Carlson exposes the sham of Pelosi’s Jan 6 committee hearing and its dishonest politicians and participants. pic.twitter.com/F7u0NzFNuk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 28, 2021