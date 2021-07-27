https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/27/twitter-suspended-the-official-account-of-the-senate-liaison-to-the-maricopa-county-audit/

Twitter has suspended for unknown reasons @ArizonaAudit, the official account for the Senate Liason for the Maricopa County 2020 Forensic Election Audit:

Twitter has also suspended the un-official “war room” account covering the Arizona audit:

And they’ve suspended newer “war room” accounts for audits in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan:

We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.

