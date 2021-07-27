https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/twitter-suspends-2020-election-audit-accounts-for-multiple-states/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Audit PA also suspended pic.twitter.com/AgHf0CbggD
— jakkals (@MornevanderBerg) July 27, 2021
Twitter banned several accounts today linked to official 2020 election audits, including Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.
BREAKING: Twitter just suspended the Arizona Audit account as well as the Audit War Room account.
Follow me on Telegram and Gab for when I am booted. I will be next.https://t.co/thUZA6fK63https://t.co/VWNmppA4nS pic.twitter.com/DA6IcyRONG
— Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 27, 2021