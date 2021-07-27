https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/07/28/crews-responding-to-mass-causality-incident-at-lyondellbasell-industries-in-laporte-officials-say/

LA PORTE – Two people are dead and four people sustained injuries following a chemical leak at the LyondellBasell Industries in La Porte, the city’s Office of Emergency Management confirmed Tuesday.

Crews responded to reports of an incident at LyondellBasell Industries, which is located at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road, around 7:35 p.m.

Officials said the facility experienced an acetic acid leak, which is a simple monocarboxylic acid containing two carbons. It has a role as an aprotic solvent, a food acidity regulator, an antimicrobial food preservative, and a Daphnia Magna metabolite.

LyondellBasell officials said four people sustained burns and were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions. Officials are working closely to confirm all employees are accounted for.

Harris County Pollution Control is on the scene to conduct air monitoring. The leak has since been isolated, and air monitoring at the facility perimeter indicates no offsite impact, officials said.

LaPorte OEM said the surrounding community has not been affected, and there will be no shelter in place order issued.

LyondellBasell released the following statement on the La Porte incident:

“At approximately 7:35 p.m., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, our La Porte Complex located on 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road, experienced an acetic acid leak. Our on-site incident response team responded quickly, and the leak is stopped. Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid are on scene.

Two individuals sustained fatal injuries in this incident. Four individuals sustained burns and are being transported to receive medical treatment. We are working closely with responders to confirm all employees are accounted for.

Air monitoring demonstrated no levels of concern for the community. The safety of our workers and those who live and work near our facilities is our first priority.”

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

