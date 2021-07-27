https://www.oann.com/u-s-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-may-extend-broadband-payment-help-enacted-during-pandemic-sources/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-may-extend-broadband-payment-help-enacted-during-pandemic-sources



July 27, 2021

By Jarrett Renshaw

(Reuters) – A bipartisan group of senators and the White House are considering extending a COVID-era program that helped lower-income Americans get broadband access as part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Lawmakers passed the $3.2 billion emergency program last year as a way to help struggling Americans secure broadband internet access during the COVID pandemic.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)

