FILE PHOTO: Telecom antennas of SpainÕs telecoms infrastructures firm Cellnex are seen under main telecom tower, known as “Piruli”, in Madrid, Spain, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Telecom antennas of SpainÕs telecoms infrastructures firm Cellnex are seen under main telecom tower, known as “Piruli”, in Madrid, Spain, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

July 27, 2021

(Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog said on Tuesday it would refer the UK telecom tower deal between Spain’s Cellnex and Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison for a deeper “Phase 2” investigation.

Last year, Cellnex said it would buy 24,600 telecom towers across Europe from CK Hutchison, which owns the Three mobile network in the United Kingdom, for 10 billion euros ($11.83 billion).

($1 = 0.8454 euros)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

