President Joe Biden surrendered to more coronavirus restrictions, just days after corporate media continued pressing the White House for more masking and vaccine mandates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will reportedly recommend that even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors again in places with high coronavirus infection rates.

The reported decision reverses the CDC’s move in May to lift national masking mandates that kicked off an effort by the Biden team to declare substantial progress in fighting the virus.

While many state and local Republican officials have used their own discretion to restrict mask and vaccination mandates, the Biden administration has repeatedly vowed to blindly obey any such restrictions that federal health officials propose.

“The President favors using the CDC as his North Star and what the health and medical experts are going to advise on how to save more lives and protect people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

The administration also announced a vaccine mandate for front-line workers in the Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday.

The decision also proves Biden’s declaration of victory over the virus was premature, despite an effort on July 4 to “declare our independence from this virus” and enjoy an “a summer of freedom, a summer of joy.”

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Biden officials are “increasingly anxious” about the pandemic in America “spiraling out of control” and threatening his agenda.

The Biden White House has pivoted its messaging to blame the unvaccinated for the resurgence of the virus and social media platforms like Facebook for the spread of “misinformation” about the vaccines.

