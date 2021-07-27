https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/07/27/veteran-jake-ellzey-defeats-trump-endorsed-wright-in-texas-house-special-election-n1465148

Veteran Jake Ellzey (R) has won the special election in Texas’ Sixth Congressional District. He defeated Susan Wright, widow of Rep. Ron Wright (R) who passed away in February 2021.

Mrs. Wright ran to take the seat her late husband held and won re-election to by 9 points in 2020.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Wright, but Ellzey ran as a veteran and pro-Trump candidate, nullifying the power of Trump’s endorsement to the extent that it’s possible. Ellzey, from Ellis County, carried that heavily Republican county and did well in Wright’s home territory in Tarrant County. He was endorsed by both Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R), and former Gov. Rick Perry (R), both military veterans.

Ellzey was both a combat pilot and a SEAL in the United States Navy. He will join a stellar group of Republican veterans serving in Congress from Texas, which includes Crenshaw, a former SEAL who was wounded in combat; Rep. Tony Gonzales; and Rep. August Pfluger. Pfluger was a combat fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force and served on the National Security Council during the Trump administration.

Former SEAL Morgan Luttrell, twin brother of former SEAL Marcus Luttrell, is running for Congress in Texas House District 8. Rep. Kevin Brady (R) has announced his retirement from that seat and is not seeking reelection in 2022.

