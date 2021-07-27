https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/watch-goofy-rino-rep-adam-kinzinger-starts-crying-like-baby-january-6-hearing/

Goofy RINO Rep. Adam Kinzinger started crying like a baby during the “January 6 Select Committee” hearing.

The Never-Trump “Republican” is one of only two members of the GOP that Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed on the committee — the other being Liz Cheney.

During his opening statement, Kinzinger blasted his own party for treating the mostly peaceful protest as a “partisan fight.”

“Like all Americans, I am frustrated that six months after a deadly riot breached the United States Capitol for several hours on live television … we still don’t know exactly what happened. Why? Because many in my party have treated this as just another partisan fight. It’s toxic, and it’s a disservice to the officers and their families, to the staff and employees on the Capitol Complex, and to the American people who deserve the truth,” Kinzinger blubbered on during his opening statement.

TRENDING: Psaki Says US Going in the Wrong Direction Because of “Large Population of Unvaccinated People” (VIDEO)

The embarrassing congressman choked back tears as he bashed his own party and attempted to score points with the left.

NOW – Rep. Adam Kinzinger goes from laughing to crying in seconds during the “January 6 Select Committee” hearing.pic.twitter.com/KGIu3cH8hr — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 27, 2021

Kinzinger went on to repeatedly claim that he is actually a Republican — despite overwhelming evidence that he doesn’t even like the party.

“This CANNOT continue to be a partisan fight. I am a Republican, I am a conservative, but in order to heal from the damage caused that day, we need to call out the facts. It’s time to stop the outrage and conspiracies that fuel violence and division in our country, and most importantly, we need to reject those that promote it. As a country, it’s time to learn from our past mistakes, rebuild stronger so this never happens again, and move onward,” he claimed.

What a loser.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

