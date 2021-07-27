https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/27/watch-simone-biles-explains-why-she-withdrew-from-the-team-event-at-the-olympics/

Simone Biles talked to reporters after withdrawing from the team event at the Tokyo Olympics saying she “wasn’t in the right ‘headspace’ to compete”:

She added, “I didn’t want to go into any of the other events second-guessing myself”:

And “I have to focus on my mental health”:

And:

Watch:

Team USA, without Biles, ended up winning Silver:

***

