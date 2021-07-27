https://www.dailywire.com/news/what-is-wrong-with-these-people-cotton-rips-biden-blm-choice-who-called-children-an-environmental-hazard

After learning that President Biden’s choice to lead the Bureau of Land Management, Tracy Stone-Manning, not only has been linked to a linked to a 1989 eco-terrorist plot, but described children as “an environmental hazard” in her master’s thesis, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) slammed her, writing, “Biden’s BLM nominee thinks a ‘cute baby’ is actually an ‘environmental hazard.’ What is wrong with these people? Every baby is a precious gift from God.”

Biden’s BLM nominee thinks a “cute baby” is actually an “environmental hazard.” What is wrong with these people? Every baby is a precious gift from God. pic.twitter.com/IfwtcmdbOp — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 26, 2021

As the Daily Caller reported, in her thesis titled “Into the heart of the beast/A case for environmental advertising,” Stone-Manning advocated for population control, writing, “The origin of our abuses is us. If there were fewer of us, we would have less impact. We must consume less, and more importantly, we must breed fewer consuming humans.”

“Stone-Manning also argued in her thesis that livestock grazing on public land is ‘destroying the West.’ If confirmed by the Senate to lead the BLM, Stone-Manning would control an agency that manages livestock grazing on 155 million acres of public lands,” The Daily Caller noted.

The thesis included eight advertisements Stone-Manning created; one featured a shirtless American baby with the headline: “Can you find the environmental hazard in this photo?”

The caption read, “That’s right, it’s the cute baby.”

Stone-Manning added, “The earth is only so big, and we can tap into it only so often. In America, we tap in often and hard. When we overpopulate, the earth notices it more. Stop at two. It could be the best thing you do for the planet.”

In a script she created for a 30-second television ad, there was this statement: “When we have children, the planet feels it more. Do the truly smart thing. Stop at one or two kids.”

She also wrote, “The point is a simple one. Harshly, the ads say that the earth can’t afford Americans. More softly, they ask people to think about how their family planning choices affect the planet.”

The Daily Wire reported:

According to a watchdog group citing a disclosure to Congress, President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) admitted to breaking ethics laws and likely committed mortgage fraud. The American Accountability Foundation (AAF) says it found that as a congressional aide, Tracy Stone-Manning “took a possibly unethical loan from a Montana developer and political donor” named Stuart Goldberg. The group alleged her testimony at a recent hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Resources revealed “problematic” financial dealings.

In May, Stone-Manning claimed to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee in May that no federal criminal investigation had ever targeted her, but there is evidence that her claim does not fit the facts. The Committee’s website states:

On her committee questionnaire, Stone-Manning said she was never the subject of a criminal investigation and that the case was an “alleged” tree spiking. In court testimony obtained by the committee, Stone-Manning admitted she edited, retyped, and sent a threatening letter to the US Forest Service on behalf of the eco-terrorists. Years later, she received immunity in order to testify against the individuals who had spiked the trees. The court documents also confirm that hundreds of trees were spiked. Some of these trees remain a danger to loggers, Forest Service employees, and fire fighters.

Both President Obama’s director and deputy director of the Bureau of Land Management have serious concerns about Tracy Stone-Manning leading the agency. Senate Democrats should listen to them https://t.co/245aRUHqWM — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) July 26, 2021

