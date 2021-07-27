https://thefederalist.com/2021/07/27/robin-diangelo-says-comedy-gives-whites-an-excuse-to-get-to-be-racist/

Robin DiAngelo, the far-left author of the 2018 book “White Fragility” and now “Nice Racism,” said white people use comedy as an outlet to be racist.

“Comedy is, I think it’s an excuse to get to be racist, right?” DiAngelo said in an April interview that the nonprofit organization Mythinformed shared over the weekend. “I think TV shows like ‘Family Guy’ and ‘South Park’ and maybe a little bit ‘The Simpsons’ allowed white people to be racist self-consciously, right? Like, ‘I know I’m being racist and therefore it doesn’t count and it’s OK.’”

“I don’t think it’s benign to do it in a joking way,” DiAngelo continued. “So if you want to punch up, there’s very different power dynamics and it doesn’t hurt in the same way. It doesn’t invoke a deep, deep centuries-long history of oppression when you poke fun at, say, white people. But it’s very, very different when you poke fun at people of color.”

To all of the entertainers that are advocating for Critical Race Theory, here it is. Robin DiAngelo explains “comedy is an excuse to be racist”. “Family Guy and South Park allow WHITE people to be racist”. “It’s okay to make fun of white people but not black people in comedy” pic.twitter.com/KpWz3C0sI7 — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) July 24, 2021

DiAngelo’s remarks come after the release of her new book, which debuted with only 3,500 sales and a spot on the New York Times Bestsellers list.

“Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racism Harm” argues that America is systemically racist and explains why it is “OK to generalize about white people,” according to a description of the text.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported that DiAngelo charges an average of $14,000 per lecture and makes about $728,000 annually from workshops and speaking gigs. The author faced widespread backlash in February when a whistleblower at Coca-Cola documented her training that told employees to “try to be less white.”

Also in the recirculated footage, DiAngelo claimed whites are wrong to attribute racism to sole instances as opposed to part of a systemic structure.

“We have to move well beyond that and understand it as a system,” DiAngelo said. “It is the foundation of both of our cultural contexts — racist ideology, practices, policies are circulating across the culture and we all absorb them.”

