https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/27/wrangler-for-vice-president-kamala-harris-press-pool-hands-out-masks-to-reporters-nobody-likes-wearing-a-mask-she-says/

Masks are officially back. As Twitchy reported, an aide to Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with the delegation of Texas House Democrats who fled their state, six of whom have also tested positive.

Reporters in Harris’ press pool are saying that an aide handed out masks to reporters covering her event this afternoon, telling them that Washington, D.C. is in the “orange zone.”

On the contrary, we’ve seen plenty of people on Twitter who’ve grown to like wearing masks and say they’ll continue to do so indefinitely.

The CDC just today announced new guidance recommending that everyone, vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors again in places with high transmission rates.

We distinctly remember President Biden tweeting that he was going to shut down the virus, not the country.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...