Masks are officially back. As Twitchy reported, an aide to Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with the delegation of Texas House Democrats who fled their state, six of whom have also tested positive.

Reporters in Harris’ press pool are saying that an aide handed out masks to reporters covering her event this afternoon, telling them that Washington, D.C. is in the “orange zone.”

New from the VP press pool: “Our wrangler just came by to handout masks to those that didn’t have them and alert us that DC is in the orange zone. Your pool is now all masked.



VP Harris just walked by us and is also masked.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 27, 2021

The vice president’s office, per pooler @TocRadio, just instructed reporters to put their masks on, as “DC had just issued new guidance/mandate regarding indoor mask use.” Disposable masks were provided. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 27, 2021

Kamala Harris office orders all reporters entering her afternoon event to wear masks: “No one likes wearing masks… people need to get vaccinated,” Harris says. “That’s the only way we’re going to cut this off. Nobody likes wearing a mask.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 27, 2021

On the contrary, we’ve seen plenty of people on Twitter who’ve grown to like wearing masks and say they’ll continue to do so indefinitely.

“Orange zone?” DC is 13th out of 51 in the country on vaccination rate by jurisdiction. If this guidance applies to DC, it applies most everywhere. https://t.co/6E8SVVZBtz — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 27, 2021

So is the guidance “wear masks in areas with ‘substantial’ and ‘high’ transmission of COVID 19?” or “wear masks indoors all the time” now? Because DC only has “moderate” transmission right now. https://t.co/2uWt0E00yt — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 27, 2021

The CDC just today announced new guidance recommending that everyone, vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors again in places with high transmission rates.

They can’t get their messaging straight — Josemaría Piulada (@txiokatu) July 27, 2021

They’re really, really bad at this — Mr. Måjestyk (@wretchedcretin) July 27, 2021

All those reporters are vaccinated, so this only proves that masks are for show and this was never about the disease — Kevin (@KevinG2k20) July 27, 2021

Every single one of them are vaccinated — Dred (@Dred_44) July 27, 2021

Someone gonna point out the obvious? Yup, they’re all vaccinated. FFS already. — Adam (@Killerdg93) July 27, 2021

And are there any reporters in the room that aren’t vaccinated? — red ice conservative (@redicecon) July 27, 2021

We’re wearing masks because the breakthroughs because the vaccine doesn’t work? And all she is doing is telling vaccinated personnel to wear masks? More idiotic messaging. Per usual. — B (@swagg__R) July 27, 2021

Lucy promises Charlie Brown THIS time will be different. — Count On 1 Hand Who I Trust!✌💋 (@BucMon21) July 27, 2021

Collective punishment. Charming. — Festus (@BulleitBro) July 27, 2021

Dehumanization is the next step. — Huh? (@Pretzilstix) July 27, 2021

“That’s the only way”. We’ve heard that shit a hundred times already and it’s ALL bullshit! — MitchGoat70 (@MitchGoat70) July 27, 2021

We distinctly remember President Biden tweeting that he was going to shut down the virus, not the country.

Lol. What difference does the vaccine make if everyone who gets it still has to wear a mask? — TheLastGentleman (@AppreciatesNick) July 27, 2021

So her office is admitting that the vaccine does nothing now? — Dave – Mechanic for Poppa P’s ocean tours (@DaveWenke) July 27, 2021

So she’s confirming this is a punishment. Do we have that right? — SWFLRightWinger (@RightSwfl) July 27, 2021

Kamala Harris is anti-vax & anti-science and clearly doesn’t believe the vaccines work — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) July 27, 2021

They’re running out of ideas. Masks don’t work. Vaccines are losing efficacy. So start blaming the unvaccinated and create more division The virus will become endemic on its own. Can’t control it so blame your neighbors — John Matrix 🇺🇸 (@johnmatrlx) July 27, 2021

