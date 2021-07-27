https://www.oann.com/wto-largely-backs-tunisia-in-school-books-dispute-with-morocco/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wto-largely-backs-tunisia-in-school-books-dispute-with-morocco

July 27, 2021

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization largely backed Tunisia on Tuesday in a case it brought against Morocco over anti-dumping duties the latter has imposed on imported Tunisian school exercise books.

Morocco set anti-dumping duties of between 15.69% and 27.71% on Tunisian school books from January 2019. Tunisia filed its complaint at the WTO the following month.

A three-person WTO panel found for Tunisia on a series of points the North African country raised about Morocco’s examination into possible price undercutting and its calculation of what a “normal” price should be.

The panel concluded that Morocco’s measures were inconsistent with the WTO’s Anti-Dumping Agreement and recommended that Morocco bring its measures into conformity.

Tunisia’s complaint was on multiple grounds, including whether duties should be imposed and over the level at which they were set.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alex Richardson)

