young people Fewer than half of young people in the UK are wearing masks since ‘Freedom Day’, with the demographic having the sharpest decline in mask use out of all age groups.
A YouGov poll published on Monday that while 58 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds were wearing masks in public places in the two weeks before the government mandate on wearing them on public transport and indoor public places ended, 46 per cent are still wearing them in those settings.
It is the lowest uptake of masks amongst all polled age groups, with the majority of 25- to 49-year-olds (66 per cent), 50- to 64-year-olds (73 per cent), and over 65s (85 per cent) still wearing them in public places.
The poll comes after another survey from the same research company found last week that 52 per cent of young people who had downloaded the NHS’s COVID-19 app had either deleted it or were misusing it, such as switching off the Bluetooth or not using it to check in to venues.
The app notifies users if they have been in proximity without someone who has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus and advises they isolate, giving rise in recent weeks to […]
