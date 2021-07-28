https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/58-year-old-asian-woman-dragged-nyc-subway-stairs-dies-brain-surgery/

A 58-year-old Asian woman and her son were dragged down the stairs of a New York City subway station a couple weekends ago on a Saturday morning.

The mother underwent brain surgery after hitting her head as she fell down the stairs and according to the New York Post, she has passed away.

The New York Post reported:

The Brooklyn mom who tumbled down a flight of stairs during an attempted robbery at a Manhattan subway station earlier this month has died, police sources told The Post. Than Htwe, 58, died Wednesday, one day after her family said on their GoFundMe page that she would not survive after undergoing brain surgery — and that they planned to donate her organs. The page had raised more than $48,000 for the family before it was shut down this week. "I just want to tell everyone who's reading this to always cherish the moments you have with your mother," her son, Kyaw Saw Hein, wrote on the fundraising site.

According to law enforcement, the mother and her son were walking up the steps at Canal Street station in lower Manhattan two Saturdays ago around 9:40 when a man grabbed the son’s backpack.

The son grabbed onto his mother as he got dragged and they both tumbled down the steps.

NYPD identified 52-year-old David Robinson as the man who killed Than Htwe during the botched robbery and released a photo (below) of him asking the public’s help in finding him.

Tipsters with info on the suspect can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

