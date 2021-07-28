https://www.toddstarnes.com/media/joy-behar-next-step-is-to-threaten-unvaccinated-americans/

Joy Behar, one of the squawking magpies on ABC’s The View, wants to punish Americans who refuse to get the China Virus vaccine.

Joy Behar: “The next step is THREATS for the unvaxed.” pic.twitter.com/xd85OgEYrH — 🇺🇸 Lowkey Rey 2.0 🇺🇸 (@AtlRey) July 27, 2021

“I just saw this morning that the CDC is now saying that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoor which I have been doing when I go to the supermarket, et cetera. Here is the thing about mandates, we have given them lottery tickets, we have given people incentives all over the place, football tickets, Krispy Kremes. In West Virginia, they offered to give them a gun. Apparently, that’s the only shot they are scared of, the vaccine shot, not getting actually shot. So bribery didn’t work. So the next step might be what we look at as threats. You will not be able to go to a restaurant unless you are vaccinated. You will not be able to go into a museum. You are not going to be able to go into the theater. In France, President Macron has already made this a mandate. As of the past 24 hours, 1.3 million people have signed up. He didn’t put it into effect. He just said he was going to do it, and 1.3 million people have signed up. Just the idea you are going to lose your so-called freedom is scary.” ABC’s The View

Her fellow gals gushed with glee as Behar bashed Americans who engage in their personal freedom and liberty.

“By the way, one more small thing. Why is their freedom more important than my freedom to not get sick? I don’t understand that idea that I am taking away their freedom,” she said. “They are basically taking my freedom away by not getting vaccinated. Can I get an amen on that?”

A chorus of shrill “Amen’s” erupted from her fellow anchorettes.

