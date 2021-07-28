https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/28/absolute-brain-rot-education-professor-explains-why-kids-getting-screwed-over-during-the-pandemic-has-ackshually-been-a-good-thing/

From a strictly physical health standpoint, children have weathered the COVID19 pandemic better than adults. But mentally and emotionally speaking, they may very well bear the scars more severely and for longer than anyone else.

Elementary school students in the U.S. finished the school year four to five months behind where they normally would have been academically, according to a new report. It found that many of the most vulnerable students experienced the steepest setbacks. https://t.co/lPPs2Dmt7F — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 27, 2021

It doesn’t take a genius to understand that America’s children have suffered as a result of poor policy and a notable disregard for actual science. It doesn’t take a Ph.D., either.

Good thing, too. Because some of the ostensible scholars out there are either hopelessly stupid or deliberately obtuse when it comes to our children’s mental wellbeing.

Everyone, meet University of Washington College of Education Associate Professor Ann Ishimaru, who believes that children not only didn’t suffer by being kept out of school, but that they actually flourished:

Not for the first time I am left to wonder what is in the water at America’s graduate schools of education….https://t.co/ehz3Bbha6a pic.twitter.com/QBBj3H3wxj — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 28, 2021

“Kids are fine because they spent last year attending the school of hard knocks.” https://t.co/3CITi0LZx7 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 28, 2021

If you think this argument is “progressive,” you’re an idiot. Absolute brain rot coming from education schools. https://t.co/JULHt7PHA1 pic.twitter.com/g5eq9xIIlS — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 28, 2021

It’s genuinely, terrifyingly insane.

It reads like an argument for abolishing schools. — John Carney (@carney) July 28, 2021

So many statements like this seem based on the unstated premise that the world would be a better place if kids were taught nothing, never tested, and never expected to achieve anything at all. “Uneducation schools” is more like it. — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) July 28, 2021

Plenty of children are homeschooled, and it works for them and their families. But mandatory homeschooling that doesn’t really involve education will ultimately work for no one.

The soft bigotry of low expectations is now the hottest fad in pedagogy, apparently — Jordan Weissmann 🗽 (@JHWeissmann) July 28, 2021

It’s obscene. — Aubrey Gilleran (@AubreyGilleran) July 28, 2021

It frankly beggars belief that this can be a respectable view coming out of educational academia. And yet it absolutely is; she is not the first person I’ve seen making this horrid argument. — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) July 28, 2021

Ann Ishimaru is charged with educating people who will someday be charged with educating our children. That should make everyone — conservative, liberal, and everything in between — very, very nervous.

The War on Science must go on. https://t.co/GIYnx94E8U — Philippe Lemoine (@phl43) July 28, 2021

No matter how many children get trampled underfoot.

