https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/28/absolutely-absurd-rep-chip-roy-obliterates-pelosi-dems-priorities-in-floor-speech/
GOP Rep. Thomas Massie is among those blasting Nancy Pelosi’s House mask rule (and some apparent hypocrisy):
The House mask rule is unscientific and unconstitutional. PS, I saw Pelosi on the floor without a mask today!https://t.co/9q5P1QbYmq
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 28, 2021
Meanwhile, Rep. Chip Roy took to the House floor and took a hammer of truth to Democrat “priorities,” from masks to the border to vaccines:
Rep. @chiproytx is NOT happy with Democrats, the CDC, and mask mandates.
“This institution is a sham.” pic.twitter.com/htjjc8vH3J
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2021
Well said!
Honestly couldn’t have said it better myself
— PurpleSkies (@ChargeSmoke) July 28, 2021
Right on!!
— LibertarianX (@PinkPoseys) July 28, 2021
BRAVO!!!! It’s a year late, but at least someone is saying it. https://t.co/tXWHEHUGFW pic.twitter.com/xzNh2VjW6x
— JonnyBonSocko (@bon_socko) July 28, 2021