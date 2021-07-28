https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/28/aft-president-randi-weingarten-tells-msnbc-were-going-to-try-to-open-up-schools-after-cdcs-curveball/

It was at the end of last month when American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten tweeted that the union had been trying to reopen schools safely since April of 2020 — with “safely” doing a lot of heavy lifting there. It just happened that classrooms just weren’t safe enough for union members to re-enter for the entire school year.

Now that the CDC has once again flip-flopped and recommended that everyone in K-12 wear masks this fall, vaccinated or not, Weingarten says that the union is “going to try to open up schools.” We knew there was going to be a hedge when she retweeted an article in late June adding that, as workers, teachers need to be prepared to adapt as the Delta variant develops.

Is she going to try as hard to open the schools this fall as she did last April?

