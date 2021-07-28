https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/28/afts-randi-weingarten-claims-to-listen-to-science-and-evidence-while-arguing-for-school-policy-supported-by-neither-science-nor-evidence/

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten makes six figures for advocating against teachers doing their jobs.

And despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary, she continues to claim that she does it all in the name of science:

She’s shameless. We’ll give her that.

It’s not too shabby:

It can only heat up from there.

That’s a very fair question.

Randi Weingarten was never interested in following the science; she was interested in getting the rest of us to live under her version of it.

Randi Weingarten toxic. Teachers unions are toxic.

Parting evergreen tweet:

Amen.

