https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/arrest-made-in-deadly-california-theater-shooting-1234989415/

The Corona Police Department on Wednesday announced that an arrest had been made in the deadly Monday night shooting at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings & RPX moviehouse.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. During the search of the suspect’s residence, a firearm allegedly matching the caliber of the weapon used in the theater shooting was located, police said.

Officers were called around midnight to the Corona theater located at 2650 Tuscany St. where two gunshot victims were located. The female victim, who died at the scene, has been identified as 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, of Corona, police said. The male victim, transported to the hospital, was identified as 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, also of Corona. He is currently on life support.

Both victims were inside the theater watching the 9:35 p.m. showing of The Forever Purge. The victims attended the showing together, police said.

The motive for the shooting is unclear. For the moment, police say the attack was unprovoked.

Jimenez was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery, police said. He is being held on a $2 million bail.

The shocking attack for many harkened back to the July 20, 2012 Aurora, Colorado, theater massacre, where a gunman opened fire, killing 12 and injuring dozens more during a showing of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

