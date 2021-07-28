https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/video-biden-blames-freudian-slip-for-mixing-up-trump-and-obama/

WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you listen, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

President Biden blamed a “Freudian slip” when he said “President Trump” and meant President Obama Wednesday during a speech in Pennsylvania.

“Back in 2009, during the Great Recession, the President asked me to be in charge of managing that, then President Trump. Excuse me, Freudian slip, that was the last President, he caused, anyway, that was President Obama, when I was Vice President,” bumbled Biden.

Many online questioned what Biden meant by that comment, as well as if he knows the meaning of a “Freudian slip.”

Interesting choice of words calling it a Freudian slip… — Ashley (@ashley01373) July 28, 2021

Freud·i·an slip

/ˌfroidēən ˈslip/

￼

an unintentional error regarded as revealing subconscious feelings. — GusBus (@PatrickMullin20) July 28, 2021

Living rent free in that noggin. — Steve Montgomery (@Steven_Monty) July 28, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

