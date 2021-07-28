https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-confuses-trump-obama-says-freudian-slip-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania on Wednesday to deliver remarks on US manufacturing.

Biden confused Trump and Obama when talking about the 2009 ‘Great Recession.’

Then in an attempt to cover up his obvious dementia, he claimed it was just a “Freudian slip.”

“Back in 2009, during the so-called ‘Great Recession,’ the President asked me to be in charge of managing that piece – then-President Trump – excuse me, Freudian slip – that was the last president – he caused–anyway, President Obama when I was Vice President,” said Biden.

VIDEO:

Joe Biden mistakes President Obama for President Trump, calling it a “Freudian slip.” pic.twitter.com/fYfZBuciXL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2021

Biden also lied to the truck manufacturer and falsely claimed he used to drive an 18 wheeler.

“And, anyway, I used to drive an 18 wheeler, man! I had to!” Biden said.

