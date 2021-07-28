https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/28/biden-gets-busted-on-another-boast-also-confuses-obama-and-trump-n417836
About The Author
Related Posts
FreedomFest 2021: A Primer on Ranked-Choice Voting
July 24, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy