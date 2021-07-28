https://noqreport.com/2021/07/28/biden-moves-on-to-insulting-americans-if-theyre-not-vaccinated/

AP Photo/Evan Vucci If you wanted to try to give people vaccine hesitancy, what would you do that Joe Biden already hasn’t done? I’m not sure you’d act much differently than he has.

The latest move today — the CDC issuing guidance that the fully vaccinated should go back to wearing masks in most of the country where the Delta variant might be surging — will leave some who already are questioning the vaccine, to doubt and question it even more. Plus, as we reported, the White House’s explanation for why we should do so amounted to basically: Do it because we told you to do so. Not very confidence-building.

This follows sending people acting in concert with the government to try to push getting vaccines door to door . Again, if a person’s hesitancy is based upon distrust of the government, sending agents of the government to your home isn’t the best idea.

So what has Joe Biden moved onto now? How about insulting those who aren’t vaccinated? REPORTER: “Will you require all federal employees to get vaccinated?” BIDEN: “That’s under consideration right now, but if you’re not vaccinated you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were.” pic.twitter.com/gfw7y8i3wq — […]