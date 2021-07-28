https://beckernews.com/breaking-biden-republicans-reach-deal-on-massive-infrastructure-package-40577/

“Of course, neither side got everything they wanted in this deal,” Biden said in a statement. “But that’s what it means to compromise and forge consensus—the heart of democracy.”

“As the deal goes to the entire Senate, there is still plenty of work ahead to bring this home,” he continued. “There will be disagreements to resolve and more compromise to forge along the way.”

“But the bottom line is—the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is a blue-collar blueprint to rebuild America that will help make our historic economic recovery a historic long-term boom,” he added.

U.S. senators also signaled that a deal had been reached. The White House announced the deal in a ‘fact sheet.’

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will deliver progress towards those objectives for working families across the country,” the White House claimed. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal”:

Makes the largest federal investment in public transit ever

Makes the largest federal investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak

Makes the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system

Makes the largest investment in clean drinking water and waste water infrastructure in American history, delivering clean water to millions of families

Ensures every American has access to reliable high-speed internet

Helps us tackle the climate crisis by making the largest investment in clean energy transmission and EV infrastructure in history; electrifying thousands of school and transit buses across the country; and creating a new Grid Deployment Authority to build a clean, 21st century electric grid

“The final deal includes $550 billion in new spending, according to a White House fact sheet, including $110 billion for roads, bridges and major projects and $55 billion to replace lead pipes, which the White House says amounts to the largest federal investment in public transit in U.S. history,” the Hill reported.

“It also includes $11 billion for transportation safety programs, $66 billion for rail, $65 billion to expand broadband access and $73 billion to modernize the power grid,” the Hill continued.

“The deal includes provisions to invest in climate-friendly technologies, including $7.5 billion to build a network of electric vehicle chargers and $2.5 billion for zero-emission buses that will be added to the school bus fleet,” the report added.

