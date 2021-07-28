https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/black-leaders-say-there-wide-gap-between-what-middle-class-black-voters-and?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Black leaders across the country are saying that there is a large gap between what regular Black American voters want and what activists want. They argue that what leaders in Washington D.C. and activist types are arguing for is not what regular people want, and would end up hurting Black Americans.

Thursday Night, Just The News’ John Solomon sat down with several influential black leaders to talk about the problems facing Black Americans, such as rising inflation and crime.

Ken Blackwell, who served as the mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, then as Ohio’s Secretary of State, then finally as an ambassador to the UN Human Rights Commission for President George H. W. Bush, told Solomon that President Joe Biden’s handling of inflation had failed Black Americans.

Black Americans “will see escalating prices, whether it be prices at the pump, or energy to warm or cool their homes, they will see because of a rising price, rising inflation, and a radical slowdown. And in economic growth, they will see joblessness prevail,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell argued that Black Americans “want the ability to work and to be self-sufficient. That’s what most Black folks in this country want because that’s what most Americans want,” not to be “locked into this battle of ethnicity, ethnic groups or racial groups.”

Another clear divide in policy between regular people, and activists and politicians, is policing and crime, according to former chief of police for Detroit and current candidate for Michigan governor in 2022, James Craig. Craig told Solomon Thursday that there is a disconnect between what the two groups think about policing and crime.

Craig said that the activists’ measures pointing at police and blaming the police for crime is wrong and hurting Black People, saying, “no, the crime is rising because of the anti-police rhetoric. We know that that’s been a big part of it.”

Craig also mentioned bail reform. Progressives want to end monetary bail requirements, which Craig says is absolutely not working. He referenced recent news stories in Chicago where more than 100 murder suspects have been out with ankle monitor bracelets as an alternative to monetary bail.

Solomon’s final guest of the evening was Robert Woodson, who was a major figure in the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s and is the author of the new book: “Red, White and Black: Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers.” Woodson is a strong critic of Critical Race Theory.

