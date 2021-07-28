https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/28/breaking-ken-bennett-is-resigning-as-state-senate-liaison-to-the-maricopa-county-audit-cites-lack-of-transparency-by-cyber-ninjas/

Breaking news out of Arizona where we’re seeing reports that former Secretary of State Ken Bennett is resigning his post as State Senate Liason to the ongoing audit of votes in Maricopa County:

Bennett had been permanently banned from the audit site by the State Senate on Monday:

“Being locked out makes it impossible for me to be a true liaison” and “I cannot put a rubber stamp on a product,” he said:

He also said he still supports the audit but he called out the auditor, Cyber Ninjas, over a “lack of transparency”:

Listen here:

Bennett had been one of the main public faces of the audit due to his experience as Secretary of State:

And he “was the only person at the #AZAudit that has so far been willing to push back on the false claims pushed by the former president and his allies regarding 74,000 in person early votes”:

***

