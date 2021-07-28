https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-texas-gov-orders-national-guard-to-arrest-illegal-migrants-at-the-southern-border/

Texas Governor Greg Abbott moved Wednesday to mitigate the chaos unfolding along the US-Mexico border; requesting the National Guard help arrest people caught illegally crossing into the United States.

“To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed,” Abbott wrote in the letter. “DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law. … I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist DPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border.”

“President Biden’s open-border policies have paved the way for dangerous gangs and cartels, human traffickers, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to pour into our communities,” Abbott said in a statement last month.

Approximately 190,000 people now enter the US from Mexico every month from places like Haiti, Honduras, Brazil, and locations as far away as Africa and the Middle East.

Read Abbott’s full letter below:

Dear General Norris:

Dear General Norris:

Beginning on May 31, 2021, I have issued multiple proclamations certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border poses an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for certain counties and agencies in the State of Texas. To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed—in addition to the troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and soldiers from the Texas National Guard I have already deployed there—and DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law. As "Commander-in-Chief of the military forces of the State" under Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution, the governor can "call forth the militia to execute the laws of the State." Section 431.111 of the Texas Government Code likewise recognizes that the governor can call on state military forces "to enforce state law" and "to assist civil authorities in guarding [or] conveying prisoners." And Section 437.002 of the Texas Government Code recognizes that "[t]he governor has full control and authority over all matters relating to the Texas military forces." By virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist DPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border. Sincerely, Greg Abbott Governor

