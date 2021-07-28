https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brit-hume-on-january-6th/

Posted by Kane on July 28, 2021 2:37 am

‘If this were covered the way the riots of last summer were covered, it would be described as mostly peaceful. I think to a great extent it was peaceful.’

Shorter highlight from tonight’s show…

