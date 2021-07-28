https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/28/busted-gov-newsom-sent-his-kid-to-a-camp-that-openly-refused-to-enforce-his-mask-mandate/

Photos shared to social media showed that Gov. Gavin Newsom has been sending his 10-year-old son to a camp that isn’t enforcing his mandate requiring campers to wear masks indoors:

#Breaking Photos posted to Instagram reveal Gavin Newsom’s 10 year old son w/ other kids maskless, indoors & not distancing at a basketball summer camp, even while spectating. This is in clear violation of his own mask mandates. Why can his kid be maskless, but not ours? 1/ — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) July 27, 2021

Newsom then pulled his kid out of the camp after the getting called on it:

Newsom has confirmed. His response is complete BS! – State mandates everyone mask at “youth settings”

– His kid is 10, ineligible for vax.

– Camp basically advertises online they’re maskless (which is great!)

– Camp said masking left up to families

– Finds out from media? 7/ pic.twitter.com/iHrDwk9MWZ — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) July 27, 2021

But what’s worse for the governor is that an email has since surface where the camp told parents that “masks will not be enforce,” meaning, Newsom KNEW this:

This email was just sent by a parent attending the same camp. There is absolutely no way Newsom didn’t know. “Masks will not be enforced. Please know that your child is more than welcome to wear a mask during camp” Good for them! I now know why Newsom picked this camp. 9/ pic.twitter.com/63aUZVw2PW — Reopen California Schools (@ReopenCASchools) July 27, 2021

New: The camp Newsom sent his kids to told parents it wasn’t enforcing mask rules. Newsom’s spokeswoman says the family missed it but have now pulled the kids from camp. State policy requires masks in youth settings:https://t.co/5U11GhUDuk — Kathleen Ronayne (@kronayne) July 27, 2021

Newsom said he didn’t see that email, however:

Yeah, right. We’re to believe that a man who’s obsessed with masks and vaccines didn’t look at the policy before sending his two oldest kids? LOLOLOL https://t.co/WfWvohGsXi — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 28, 2021

“He lied” pretty much sums it up and he got caught. Again:

Huh? Kathleen, seriously? Are you remotely skeptical about Newsom lying or are you actively covering for him? He lied. https://t.co/eTxmZysx4S https://t.co/jiMglVQ5xL — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 28, 2021

