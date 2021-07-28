https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/28/busted-gov-newsom-sent-his-kid-to-a-camp-that-openly-refused-to-enforce-his-mask-mandate/

Photos shared to social media showed that Gov. Gavin Newsom has been sending his 10-year-old son to a camp that isn’t enforcing his mandate requiring campers to wear masks indoors:

Newsom then pulled his kid out of the camp after the getting called on it:

But what’s worse for the governor is that an email has since surface where the camp told parents that “masks will not be enforce,” meaning, Newsom KNEW this:

Newsom said he didn’t see that email, however:

“He lied” pretty much sums it up and he got caught. Again:

***

