“I am a woman of color, I am a mom. I am a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.”

If that sounds to you like perhaps the foreword to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming book, you would be wrong.

Actually, you’ll recall that that was actually a direct statement from a video, the CIA recruitment video, somehow — for some reason, advertising that “they” were a “cisgender mom.”

You see, they’re more accepting now, the CIA. The CIA has gone “woke” and wants more woke people to apply to their ranks to increase their “diversity,” even if the CIA should be focused on rooting out international terror threats, not rooting out white privilege in its Langley offices by staffing its desks with gender studies majors.

And then there’s the FBI. You remember they sent fifteen agents to investigate a noose in Bubba Wallace’s garage, the NASCAR driver. They’ve missed real crime and real terrorism happening in this country, threats to American families, but when it comes to a NASCAR garage pull — because that’s what it ended up being, a garage pull — they send a full team of federal agents to investigate.

Suddenly, the FBI is available because they want to address racism, and they have to be woke, they need to tell you that white supremacy, that racism is something that requires our attention — and worse, still, that its more dangerous to our national security than, say, radical Islamism or illegal immigration, problems the Biden administration has and refuses to address.

At first, the very notion of a woke “deep state” seemed funny. I’ll admit, I laughed at the CIA recruitment video, and I laughed — albeit in frustration — at the Bubba Wallace situation.

But this is really no laughing matter. The deep state’s commitment to “wokeness” is spilling over from how it staffs its ranks to how it does its job, and — make no mistake — if you’re not among those who think correctly, you could find yourself in their crosshairs. It’s a two-tiered system, where conservatives are approached with suspicion, and leftists are given liberal privilege.

If you are among those who think correctly, you won’t have to worry, even if your decisions result in the deaths of, perhaps, thousands of people.

Last week, the Department of Justice has announced that they have no intention of continuing a probe into Governor Andrew Cuomo over an order he gave mandating that nursing homes accept recovering COVID-19 patients who were still contagious — an order that likely killed thousands. They’ve also dropped looking into Governor Gretchen Witmer over in Michigan, saying that this is a topic they’re just not interested in exploring.

Speaking of Governor Wittmer, notoriously in this past week even BuzzFeed is now saying that a suspected “plot” from “Trump supporters” who wanted to “kill Governor Whitmer” may have been largely driven by the FBI.

On the other hand, the Biden administration is desperate to find evidence that conservatives are plotting to overthrow the American government. Attorney General Merrick Garland even announced a “national strategy for countering domestic terrorism” pledging to root out and expose “domestic terrorists” and evil conservative “enemies of the state.”

Last month, the U.S. military’s Office of Inspector General asked for more power to “root out extremism” within military ranks. According to recent reports, suspicion of woke movements like Black Lives Matter is evidence that you might be a problem, and if you’re a problem, you can be rooted out and replaced — by the woke.

The United States military is actively looking for idealogues, people that could become unquestioningly faithful to an idea. So much so that the Constitution of the United States no longer matters. Common sense no longer matters.

That is what being woke actually means. It’s a radical approach to thinking, morality, ethics, even basic biology. Everything can be suspended because the woke believe in a greater idea, like men can be women and we need people transitioning while in the military. It doesn’t matter if those ideas are true, only that the people who believe in them are committed.

This is a recipe for disaster, a recipe for atrocity. It’s setting the stage for the kind of society where horrible atrocities against humanity can take place. It’s setting the stage for the kind of society where freedom of speech and freedom of thought are non-existent and ideas are policed by ideologues, like the kind being welcomed into the federal government’s enforcement arms.

An ideological purge is happening in America today at every single layer of our government, and it is time for all of us to stop laughing and start paying attention.

