https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6101d360bbafd42ff5889a37
A “reporter” for the leftist New York Times has suggested on social media that supporters of President Trump are “enemies of the state,” a category of offenders that could face charges of treason, sed…
Dr. Peter A. McCullough said Covid-19 vaccines have become a social menace and explained how it has been socially weaponized during an appearance on Rose Unplugged. Dr. McCullough is an Internist, Car…
Far-left radical Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) went after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for as of now, killing the infrastructure deal….
GOBLES, Mich. — A man who stabbed a sheriff’s K9 in Gobles, Michigan was shot and killed by a deputy…