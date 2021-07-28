

Newly revealed tweets from Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn who testified before Congress on Tuesday during the Jan. 6 commission hearing shows that he was an ardent supporter of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots last year, said the burning of Kenosha was an “appropriate response.”

Harry Dunn said the burning of Kenosha was an ‘appropriate response’ pic.twitter.com/b5MRPnuPK4 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 28, 2021

In response to the justified officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officer Dunn tweeted “Why is murder an appropriate response to property damage but property damage isn’t an appropriate response to murder?”

Not only did officer Dunn express support for many small minority owned businesses getting destroyed during the riots in Kenosha (all in the name of “black lives”) but he also falsely claimed that Jacob Blake was murdered.

In August of last year during the height of civil unrest across the country due to the death of George Floyd, a black man named Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back by police. Despite widespread claims that Blake was unarmed, he was equipped with a knife. Blake did not die from the gunshot wounds but was left paralyzed and the police officer that was involved in the incident has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

During Tuesday’s Jan. 6 commission hearing, officer Dunn falsely claimed that Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died as a result from injuries sustained on Jan. 6, which has been debunked by the Washington DC Chief Medical Examiner. The medical examiner found that officer Sicknick died of natural causes.

Cool tweet. Why did you lie about Brian Sicknick today? https://t.co/vuBZxVMTi9 https://t.co/ftn4brtiyW — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) July 27, 2021

Fox News host Tucker Carlson had previously predicted that the committee would have Dunn testify and called out the officer’s radical activism. “Dunn will pretend to speak for the country’s law enforcement community, but it turns out Dunn has very little in common with your average person. Dunn is an angry, left wing political activist whose social media feeds are full of praise, not coincidentally for Nancy Pelosi.”

Tucker Carlson discusses how Pelosi’s sham Jan. 6 committee has no interest in getting to the truth. pic.twitter.com/19lqhv2ziI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 22, 2021

Carlson then showed a picture of the two of them together and began citing Dunn’s tweets. “‘Racism is so American,’ Harry Dunn wrote in one post, ‘that when you protest people think you are protesting America,’ #leaveittowhitestotellblackswhatisracist #IstandwithIlhanOmar #squad. Harry Dunn, ladies and gentlemen, just another fact-based witness to the incident.”