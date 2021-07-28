https://hannity.com/media-room/chicagos-top-cop-courts-releasing-people-charged-with-murder-back-onto-the-streets/

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown ripped progressive policies that have created a crime surge in his city during a press briefing this week; saying local courts are simply releasing people charged with murder “back into the community.”

“We are arresting violent offenders, the courts are releasing these people back into the community… Sit in bond court and see the people being charged with unlawful use of a gun by a felon … being released back into these communities the same day they are arrested,” Brown said.

“Can the courts hold these people in jail? People who are violent, who have been arrested, who have been charged with murder. Murder! I don’t think there’s another city in this country releasing people charged with murder back into the community,” Brown told reporters.

“Ask the courts: Why are you releasing violent people — dangerous people that Chicago police officers arrest and charge — back into these communities to create this environment of lawlessness that we’re seeing here?” he added.

“What we can do different is challenge the courts to render Chicago safe by holding violent offenders in jail longer, not releasing murderers back into our communities. That’s what we can do different,” said the Top Cop.

Chicago’s police superintendent blamed the state court system (again) for weekend shootings in the city, saying judges release too many people charged with violent crimes. But has that actually contributed significantly to trends in crime? My report for @TheLeadCNN & @JakeTapper: pic.twitter.com/vZSJ6BBxo9 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) July 27, 2021

Despite the spike in crime, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke with journalists this week on her controversial position of only granting exclusive interviews to “reporters of color.”

“I would absolutely do it again. I’m unapologetic about it because it spurred a very important conversation, a conversation that needed to happen, that should have happened a long time ago,” Lightfoot told “Sway” host Kara Swisher in an interview published Monday.

“Here is the bottom line for me, to state the obvious, I’m a Black woman mayor. I’m the mayor of the third-largest city in the country, obviously I have a platform, and it’s important to me to advocate on things that I believe are important,” Lightfoot said. “Going back to why I ran, to disrupt the status quo. The media is critically important to our democracy … the media is in a time of incredible upheaval and disruption but our City hall press corps looks like it’s 1950 or 1970.”

“People that make the hiring decisions have to be focused on diversity,” she said. “In Chicago, we have a huge amount of diverse media talent. We’ve got schools that are of journalism that are best in class across the country, and I would say, really, across the world. So the absence of journalists of color, covering the mayor of the third-largest city in a country is absolutely unacceptable. And so I decided to say something about it.”

“No, it’s not about me choosing who covers me, right? I gave exclusive interviews. And we do get to choose who we talk to in exclusives. I gave exclusive interviews with journalists of color, right? One 24-hour period and it was like people’s heads exploded. I had journalists saying, ‘Does the mayor think I’m racist?’ No, it’s not about individuals,” Lightfoot said. “It’s about systemic racism.”

