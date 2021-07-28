https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-does-not-deserve-to-host-2022-olympics-lawyer-activist_3921572.html

As the 1-year-delayed Summer Olympics play out in Tokyo, Japan, a human rights activist called on the United States to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Reggie Littlejohn, a Yale Law graduate with nearly 10 years of experience secretly aiding women in China, said “China does not deserve to host these games.”

“I was appalled when I learned that China was going to be hosting the Olympics in 2022,” she said in an interview on Epoch TV’s “American Thought Leaders” program. “The United States should advocate to move or boycott the games.”

Reggie Littlejohn speaking with American Thought Leaders’s Jan Jekielek. (The Epoch Times)

On May 18, Littlejohn testified before congress, calling for a full boycott of the games. She said everyone agreed that there should be some kind of boycott. Littlejohn added that, in an “extremely unusual” move, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) testified as a witness also calling for a diplomatic boycott.

However, Littlejohn says a diplomatic boycott is not enough, and through her website Genocide Games, is calling for a complete boycott. This would stop American athletes from attending the games.

“As long as the athletes show up, then they still can have their great opening ceremony, and all the hoopla, and all the energy, and all of the media attention that they’re going to use to legitimate their regime,” she said. “It just provides a veneer of legitimacy to a regime that enables them to commit worse atrocities.”

Artists perform on a large globe during the Opening Ceremony for the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, on Aug. 8, 2008. (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has a precedent for continuing with atrocities. Littlejohn cites the previous Beijing Olympics. “They made all kinds of promises in 2008, about how they’re going to improve their human rights record, and they’ve broken all those promises to the point where now they’ve been officially designated as committing genocide.”

“If they committed genocide or are continuing to commit genocide against the Uyghurs after the 2008 Olympics, what are they going to do after 2022? Are they going to invade Taiwan?”

Littlejohn also cited the CCP’s poor treatment of women. She, along with her organization Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, has coordinated an invisible network inside China to financially support the victimized women. She says the CCP’s disregard for human rights has created societal norms including orphaning baby girls, forcing sterilizations and late term abortions, as well as abandoning widowed women.

A young Chinese orphaned girl is bathed by a worker at a foster care center in Beijing, China, on April 2, 2014. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Littlejohn cited a story of a Christian woman forcibly sterilized without anesthesia under China’s one-child policy. “She said that the pain was like somebody is holding a blowtorch inside of her.”

“So why would we believe any promise that they have now about improving human rights in 2022?” Littlejohn asked. “The Chinese Communist Party, I think, should be banned from the Olympics.”

She and Genocide Games sent letters to both the International and United States Olympics Committees, calling for games to be either moved out of China or boycotted. Genocide Games is gathering signatures in protest of the coming Beijing Olympics. She said their organization held a rally in New York, and may hold others around the country, including Colorado Springs, where the United States Olympic Committee is headquartered.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

